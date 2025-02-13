TWO SISTERS FIND A BOX OF LESBIAN EROTICA IN THE WOODS to be Presented At HERE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rattlestick Theater and New Georges will present a co-production of Two Sisters Find a Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods, a surreal, delirious, and intimate theatrical experience written by and starring Emma Horwitz and Bailey Williams. Directed by Tara Elliott, this strictly limited engagement will run March 28 – April 26, 2025, with an opening night set for Monday, April 7, at HERE. Tickets, which start at $45, are now on sale.

Inspired by amateur investigations into archives of lesbian ephemera, playwrights and real-life partners Emma Horwitz and Bailey Williams transform an intimate archive of bankers boxes into a burlesque of fiction and reality. A researcher collides with a librarian, paranormal investigators are abducted by aliens, and a pet shop owner receives a late night visitor. Who are we to each other, really, when we are all so many things?

“We both believe very strongly in making the work you want to see in the world,” says creators and performers Emma Horwitz and Bailey Williams. “We want to see campy, funny, strange, silly, horny, deeply felt, and personal work that is unabashedly of its creators. We were inspired by the work of Split Britches and Five Lesbian Brothers and want to be a part of an ecosystem that still values the joy of the experiment, getting a little messy in the downtown tradition.” The creative team for Two Sisters Find a Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods includes Normandy Sherwood (scenic, costume & props design), Josiah Davis (lighting design), Johnny Gasper (sound design), and Allison Raynes (stage manager).

Twenty-five performances of Two Sisters Find a Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods will take place March 28 – April 26, 2025, at HERE, located at 145 Sixth Avenue, just below Spring Street, in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of Wednesday, April 2 for an opening on Monday, April 7. The running time is 75 minutes with no intermission. The performance schedule is Monday–Saturday at 7:00 PM with an added performance on Sunday, March 30 at 7:00 PM and no performance on March 31.

Two Sisters Find a Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: a curated rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as a technical liaison. The production was originally developed in New Georges' Audrey Residency program. A workshop production was presented in January 2024 by The Exponential Festival at the Loading Dock Theatre.

Rattlestick's “On the Road” season enables the company to begin reimagining its beloved home in the heart of the West Village. First built in 1854 and occupied by Rattlestick since 1999, Rattlestick's home will undergo a renovation that enhances accessibility with the installation of an elevator and new bathrooms. The theater will transform into a responsive, flexible performance space that can be reshaped for each show and capable of hosting more community events and celebrations.

