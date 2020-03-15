TWEED's Sundays @ 7 @ Pangea Plans to Continue Performances as Scheduled

TWEED's Sundays @ 7 @ Pangea is fully committed to continuing performances without interruption.



To that end, the staff at Pangea have taken the following pre-cautions:

- All cabaret seating will be limited to 25 patrons

- A full out cleaning regiment has been implemented in the kitchen, dining, and show areas whereby all spaces are cleaned with dis-infectants before, after, and in between seatings.

- Hand sanitizer is available upon entrance.

For a full schedule of events go to: tweedtheater.org or pangeanyc.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You