TWEED's Sundays @ 7 @ Pangea Plans to Continue Performances as Scheduled
TWEED's Sundays @ 7 @ Pangea is fully committed to continuing performances without interruption.
To that end, the staff at Pangea have taken the following pre-cautions:
- All cabaret seating will be limited to 25 patrons
- A full out cleaning regiment has been implemented in the kitchen, dining, and show areas whereby all spaces are cleaned with dis-infectants before, after, and in between seatings.
- Hand sanitizer is available upon entrance.
For a full schedule of events go to: tweedtheater.org or pangeanyc.com