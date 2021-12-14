TREVOR: THE MUSICAL Lends Support to BC/EFA, Family Equality & PFLAG in December

Producers Roy Furman, John Ambrosino / Josie Bray / Mark Woods have announced Get Together At Trevor, a new initiative to help raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Family Equality, and PFLAG while seeing a performance of Trevor: The Musical at the same time during the month of December. Trevor: The Musical is now playing at Stage 42 (422 West 42nd Street, near 9th Avenue) where it began performances began Monday, October 25.

Tickets through the Get Together at Trevor campaign are just $69 each, and the producers will donate $20 per ticket sold, to the designated charity. Tickets are available at

www.TelechargeOffers.com

Additionally, the cast of Trevor: The Musical is raising money for Broadway Care/Equity Fights AIDS through curtain speech appeals at the end of every performance during December.

BC/EFA

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS helps men, women and children across the country and across the street receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance.

FAMILY EQUALITY

Family Equality's mission is to advance legal and lived equality for LGBTQ families, and through building community, changing hearts and minds, and riving policy change.

Offer extended to January 2, 2022

Family Equity Offer Code: TVFAMEQ

PFLAG

PFLAG provides support, information, and resources for LGBTQ+ people, their parents and families, and allies.

PFLAG Offer Code: PFLAG121

Thirteen-year-old Holden William Hagelberger from Sugarland, Texas was cast in the role of "Trevor" in Trevor: The Musical following a process which included a national virtual casting call with over 1300 submissions.

The 19-member company of Trevor: The Musical also features Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams, and Jarrod Zimmerman.

Trevor: The Musical is about a charming 13-year-old force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world.

Trevor: The Musical features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort). Direction is by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreography is by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Trevor: The Musical is based on the Academy Award-winning short film Trevor directed by Peggy Rajski, produced by Randy Stone and written by Celeste Lecesne.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Donyale Werle (Peter and the Starcatcher - Tony Award); costume designer Mara Blumenfeld (Metamorphoses); lighting designer Peter Kaczorowski (Choir Boy); sound designers Brian Ronan (Mrs. Doubtfire, Tootsie) and Cody Spencer (Tootsie); music director Matt Deitchman (Writers Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre); orchestrator Greg Pliska (Sylvia); and casting by Tara Rubin Casting (Ain't Too Proud).

The Trevor Project, founded by Peggy Rajski, Randy Stone and Celeste Lecesne, was also created as a result of the Trevor film and is not affiliated with the musical. It is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. www.TheTrevorProject.org

Winner of the Jeff Award for Best New Work, the Pre-New York Engagement of Trevor: The Musical was presented by Writers Theatre in a special agreement with John Ambrosino / Josie Bray / Mark Woods through the Literary Development Initiative, with the generous support of David and Mary Winton Green, Glencoe, IL; Kathryn M. Lipuma, Executive Director.