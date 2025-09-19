TRAITORS by Bruce Lawder to be Staged at American Theatre of Actors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Theatre of Actors will stage Bruce Lawder’s TRAITORS, directed by John DeBenedetto, September 24–October 5, 2025. Set in a psychiatric clinic where patients stage a play about abolitionist John Brown, the work explores history, rebellion, and the meaning of justice. The cast will include Travis Bergmann, Jonathan Beebe, Charles Kennedy IV, Marcus Kirlew, Mackenzie Robin Krestul, Adam Lyons, and Devon Lawler.

Set in the Glory Day Residence and Psychiatric Clinic, TRAITORS follows a group of patients who put on a historical play about John Brown and the challenges he faced due to his anti-slavery stance. The story dramatizes the pivotal 1859 raid on the U.S. Armory at Harpers Ferry, where Brown hoped to incite a rebellion by distributing weapons to the enslaved. Though the plan ultimately failed, the event became a flashpoint that brought the United States closer to civil war.

The cast will feature Travis Bergmann, Jonathan Beebe, Charles Kennedy IV, Marcus Kirlew, Mackenzie Robin Krestul, Adam Lyons, and Devon Lawler. Together, the ensemble brings to life both the imagined psychiatric patients and the historical figures they embody, creating a layered meditation on freedom, morality, and betrayal.

About American Theatre of Actors