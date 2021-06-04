TIME ZONE FREE Returns This Weekend

Time Zone Free is back and is bigger and better!

This Saturday at 12pm and Sunday at 11am , Time Zone Free, brought together by live and virtual performances, devised projects and short films, will bring the spotlight to the uniqueness of the many spoken languages of the world with work that addresses global themes such as immigration, feminism, identity, freedom, depression, anxiety, home and self-love.

Time Zone Free will be part of the 2nd annual Global Forms Theatre Festival hosted by Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and New York Theatre Salon. In the show, more than 44 International Artists will connect with audiences from all around the globe through their work with a theatre cabaret in New York City fittingly serving as the epicenter of it all.

Actors, musicians, singers, performers, and many more will break Time Zone limitations by passing the artistic baton from one country to the next.

The event is free and open to the public!! For more info, please visit https://www.rattlestick.org/ and https://www.nytheatresalon.com/.