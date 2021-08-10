THE WOMAN IN BLACK to Return With Performances Beginning October 21

Today the McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announced the return of The Woman in Black - a ghost play in a pub. Performances will begin on October 21 with an official opening on October 24. Tickets are on sale only through ­­­January 30, 2022.

The show received the Best Play Revival Award from the Off-Broadway Alliance and was nominated for 3 Drama League Awards (Outstanding Play Revival and Distinguished Performance Award for the two actors, Ben Porter and David Acton)

The Woman in Black tells the story of a young lawyer who stumbles upon a small town with a grave secret. Stephen Mallatratt's ingenious stage adaptation comes dramatically alive in Robin Herford's gripping production of Susan Hill's acclaimed ghost story.

Director Herford reunites with actors Porter and Acton, who both starred in the London stage production, to reprise their roles for this limited engagement in New York.

First presented for a three-week run in the theatre bar at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, The Woman in Black moved to the West End two years later. The second-longest running play in Theatreland has been enthralling audiences there ever since.

Numerous national and international tours have followed, but the site-specific reimagining for The McKittrick marks the first chance audiences have to experience it as originally staged, in a pub, more than 30 years ago. The Club Car provides the perfect setting to weave the story among and around its audience.

"I am thrilled that New York audiences will again get to experience our production of The Woman in Black," said director Robin Herford. "And I am particularly excited to take the show back to how it was originally staged for its world premiere in Scarborough - an intimate space which brings the audience up close and personal with the action. I cannot imagine a more perfect venue than The McKittrick Hotel."

Performances are offered on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 7 PM and matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM. Tickets are priced at $79 and $99.In addition, traditional British pub-style fare and draft ales are available to enjoy before the show.

The Club Car previously host extended residencies of Speakeasy Magick, Scott Silven's At the Illusionist's Table and Wonders at Dusk, Vox Motus' Flight, and the 2017 Drama Desk Award-winning The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart with The National Theatre of Scotland.

Guests at The Woman in Black and The McKittrick Hotel will have to show proof of vaccination upon arriving. The McKittrick Hotel is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities both for audiences and for the members of our show.

For schedule and tickets please see HERE.