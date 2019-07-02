THE WAY SHE SPOKE Begins Previews on Monday

the way she spoke, Audible Theater's New York premiere play by Isaac Gomez, begins previews next week on Monday, July 8. Produced by Audible Inc., the way she spoke is directed by Jo Bonney, and stars Kate del Castillo.

the way she spoke will open on Thursday, July 18 at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York.

Kate del Castillo (Netflix's La Reina Del Sur) stars in this haunting and theatrical one-woman play that takes us from a New York stage to the treacherous streets of Juarez, Mexico where thousands of women have been murdered in an epidemic of violence that has yet to stop. Written by Isaac Gomez (Steppenwolf's La Ruta) based on his intimate interviews, the way she spoke is a raw and riveting exploration of responsibility that follows one playwright's journey to give voice to a city of women silenced by violence, fear and a world that has turned a deaf ear to their stories. Directed by Obie and Lucille Lortel winner Jo Bonney and produced by Audible Theater (Billy Crudup in Harry Clarke, Carey Mulligan in Girls & Boys).

The creative team includes Riccardo Hernandez (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Lap Chi Chu (lighting design), Elisheba Ittoop (sound design), and Aaron Rhyne (projection design).

Learn more below:

As with previous Audible Theater shows at the Minetta Lane, Audible will also record and release the way she spoke as an audio play, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world. Award-winning and critically acclaimed Audible performances of captivating stage productions starring Billy Crudup, Judith Light, Aasif Mandvi, John Lithgow, Carey Mulligan, and others are available for preorder and download at www.audible.com/theater.

Tickets are available to the general public at thewayshespokeplay.com or Ticketmaster.com, by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-982-2787, and in-person at the Minetta Lane Theatre box office (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street).

For the first two weeks of performances, beginning with first preview Monday, July 8 through Sunday, July 21, all tickets for every performance are priced at $45. Additionally, the last three rows of the mezzanine are priced at $25 for every performance during the run.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You