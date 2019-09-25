THE VIOLET HOUR Comes to Caveat NYC

Host Winnifred Coombe (Caroline Kingsley), a Victorian spiritualist and magical traveler, transcends time and space to bring you aboard her inter-dimensional spacecraft for a SPECIAL WORKSHOP EDITION of THE VIOLET HOUR. Winnifred welcomes earthly guests Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live) and Chef EMMA JANE GONZALEZ, with standup from CHARLIE BARDEY and music by MICHA (Joe's Pub, NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts).

THE VIOLET HOUR follows a familiar late-night format with a far-out twist. Guests mingle with Winnifred and her outlandish friends from space to discuss topics like quantum physics and how to save the dying planet - or at least enjoy the heck out of our last breaths on this little blue sphere.

THE VIOLET HOUR comes to Caveat (21 A Clinton St, New York, NY 10002) on September 30th, 2019 at 9:30pm. Doors at 9:00pm. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Tickets and information are available at https://www.caveat.nyc/event/the-violet-hour-9-30-2019





