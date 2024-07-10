THE VILLAGE! A DISCO DAYDREAM and DAVID'S FRIEND Begin Performances Tonight at SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SoHo Playhouse will present a special double bill this summer of The Village! A Disco Daydream and David’s Friend two acclaimed theater pieces by downtown veteran Nora Burns (Unitard) and directed by Adam Pivirotto, returning to the city by popular demand.

They will run in rep starting tonight, Wednesday, July 10 and run through Saturday, August 10. Tickets, which are $36 per show or a package of both for $60, are available at www.sohoplayhouse.com.

The cast of The Village! A Disco Daydream features Jack Barrow, Chuck Blasius, Kevin Boseman, Glace Chase, Ashley Chavonne, Antony Cherrie, Eileen Dover, JMV, Chris Patterson Rosso, and Drew Timberlake Hill.

Set in New York City in 1979, The Village! A Disco Daydream – which enjoyed three sold-out runs at Dixon Place – is loosely based on Our Town (if Thornton Wilder had lived on Christopher Street). A colorful collage of characters drink, drug, dream, and dish about love, life, death and taxis, and, of course, break out into disco dance numbers. The show is a valentine to fashion, fantasy, fun, New York City and Donna Summer. The Village! features choreography by Robin Carrigan (Trick), sets by Steven Hammel and costumes by Paul Alexander.

David’s Friend, lauded as a New York Times “Critic’s Pick” when it debuted at La MaMa in 2017, is the story of a crazy friendship in 1980s New York City, a restless city during a reckless time. It’s a comic odyssey about cruising, disco, drag queens, strippers, sex, love, loss, and AIDS, told with music, videos, costumes, characters, tall tales and torrid truths. Written and performed by Nora Burns with direction by Adam Pivirotto (originally by Adrienne Truscott), and featuring adult entertainer Ricky Romano, this fast-paced show is a multi-media celebration of friendship, fun, freaks, fag hags, youthful passion, changing times, emotions, memories, Manhattan and music that moves your feet to a disco beat.

David’s Friend was hailed as “a feisty and funny one-woman show” by Charles Isherwood in The New York Times, who added: “her odyssey will bring alive the period and its pleasures (and poisons) with pungent animation.” New York Theatre Guide raved, “the beauty of David’s Friend is, you didn’t have to be there. Burns was, and she brings it alive for the rest of us.” According to Kenneth in the 212, “the show delivered on all fronts – it’s funny, it’s nostalgic, it’s touching, it’s poignant and it’s smart.”

The David’s Friend photo was taken by Patrick McMullan and The Village! collage was created by Scott Ewalt

The Village! A Disco Daydream and David’s Friend will run in rep from Wednesday, July 10 to Saturday, August 10. The Village! A Disco Daydream is performed on Wednesdays at 7:00 PM (July 10-17) or 9:00 PM (July 24-August 7) and Fridays at 9:00 PM. David’s Friend is performed on Thursdays at 7:00 PM (July 11-18) or 9:00 PM (July 25-August 8) and Saturdays at 9:00 PM. Tickets, which are $36 per show or a package of both for $60, are available at the box office or online. SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in NYC. www.sohoplayhouse.com

