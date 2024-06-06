THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Will Return to New York in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jonathan Rockefeller’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show will return to New York City to celebrate its 10th Anniversary after multiple sold-out runs. This production will feature two tales appearing for the first time since the original NYC production, The Artist That Painted a Blue Horse and Mr. Seahorse.

Performances will begin on Saturday, September 7 at The Duke Theater on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios (42nd Street, 229 West 42nd Street).

A theatrical recreation of Eric Carle’s beautifully imaginative stories, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, features a menagerie of enchanting puppets during a magical 50-minute show that faithfully adapts four of Eric Carle’s beloved books for the stage. The production includes the fan favorites, The Artist That Painted a Blue Horse, Mr. Seahorse, The Very Lonely Firefly, and of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Additionally, during the holiday season, Dream Snow will also be added to the story rotation for the first time in New York City.



"I hope the performances will be enjoyed by many and that the colorful characters will bring comfort and joy to all who see the stories that have been so carefully produced. It is uplifting to see such beautiful and cheerful works inspired by my characters! I hope my books - and this show - will inspire you and your imagination, ” said Eric Carle when the show premiered.



"Ten years ago I had the great opportunity to create a show with Eric Carle based on his wonderful books. In the decade that followed, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show grew into something very special, introducing millions of children around the globe to their very first theatrical experience, and creating lasting family memories. We’ve watched babies grow, and return as toddlers; then again as school children. I take great pride in Rockefeller Studios’ contribution to developing young audiences - but mostly I am delighted that audiences are still as hungry as ever for our little caterpillar.” The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show creator/ director - Jonathan Rockefeller.

Sign up for an exclusive pre-sale opportunity and be the first to secure tickets before they're gone: hungrycaterpillarshow.com/newyork

