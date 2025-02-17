THE STRONGER & PLAYING WITH FIRE to be Presented at ATA in in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Theatre of Actors will present AUGUST IN FEBRUARY: ï»¿The Stranger & Playing with Fire by August Strindberg for one weekend only, February 19 - 23.

Directed by Sean Szak Prasso featuring Jennifer Patino, Max Branciforte, Annie Unger, Jessie Hitner, Carolyn Best, Amy Losi, ï»¿and Edmund McCarthy. Stage Manager: Rommell Sermons

The Stronger by August Strindberg concerns a tense encounter as two actresses confronting unspoken conflicts, revealing themes of love, betrayal, and personal strength; while the dynamics of a love triangle between a married couple and their mutual friend unravel, exposing the fragility of intimate relationships in Playing with Fire.

STRINDBERG: Johan August Strindberg was a Swedish playwright, novelist, poet, essayist, and painter. A prolific writer who often drew directly on his personal experience, Strindberg wrote more than 60 plays and more than 30 works of fiction, autobiography, history, cultural analysis, and politics during his career, which spanned four decades. A bold experimenter and iconoclast throughout his life, he explored a wide range of dramatic methods and purposes, from naturalistic tragedy, monodrama, and historical plays to his anticipations of expressionist and surrealist dramatic techniques. From his earliest work, Strindberg developed innovative forms of dramatic action, language, and visual composition.

Comments