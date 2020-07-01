THE RECEIPTS W/ DAVON WILLIAMS Returns Tomorrow With Jonathan McCrory, Brett Gray and More

"The Receipts w/ Davon Williams," a virtual forum created and moderated by actor, singer and artist Davon Williams to enact vital and necessary change in the American theatre, will return tomorrow, July 2, with a new episode.



Episode 5, "Say It Loud!: A Roundtable Discussion with Family" will be live-streaming at 4:00 pm EDT/ 1:00 pm PDT at www.TheReceiptsWithD.com.



Williams will moderate a discussion with Christian D. Bufford (Chicago-based actor), Brett Gray (The Secret Life of Bees, Netflix's "On My Block"), Dawnn B. Lewis (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, "A Different World"), Jonathan McCrory (Artistic Director, National Black Theatre), and Michael A. Shepperd (Artistic Director, Celebration Theatre).



Launched three weeks ago, "The Receipts" has already garnered over 23,000 reaches, 10,000 views, and 518 follows with no paid advertising. It has been called "required viewing" by On Stage Blog. "The Receipts" has gained traction while exploring institutionalized racism within the American theatre industry. "The Receipts" is an interactive platform where we, as a community, work together to expose inequities in the business, draft solutions, and take action through policy.



Williams created "The Receipts" in response to the murder of George Floyd. Reacting to that horrific act of systemic violence, Williams reached out to past employers to form a coalition, and found everyone on board to work to enact real change in the theatre industry. With a cultural recall on the value of Black lives, the power dynamic has shifted and it is vital that we not only get this new normal right, but be the leaders that set the standard.



Episodes are streamed live and also cataloged at www.TheReceiptsWithD.com. Previous episodes are also available on Facebook and YouTube.



"The Receipts w/Davon Williams" is presented by 3-D Theatricals, ATB Talent, and Davon Williams LLC.

