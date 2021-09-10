THE QUEEN'S SIX Will Debut At Town Hall

Direct from Windsor Castle, The Queen's Six, the internationally acclaimed vocal sextet will make its New York City major concert debut with an exclusive, two-night-only engagement at Town Hall on Wednesday, February 16 and Thursday, February 17, 2022. Tickets are available beginning today (Thursday) at 12 p.m. via Ticketmaster.com.

Based at Windsor Castle, the members of The Queen's Six make up half of the Lay Clerks of St George's Chapel, whose homes lie within the Castle walls. The Chapel Choir, which consists of boy trebles and twelve professional adult singers, performs some eight services a week, as well as at private and state occasions, often before the Royal Family. In 2018, their duties with the Chapel Choir included singing for the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And in 2021, three members of the group's voices were raised at the funeral for His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh.

Their repertoire extends far beyond the reach of the choir stalls: from austere early chant, florid Renaissance polyphony, lewd madrigals, and haunting folk songs, to upbeat jazz and pop arrangements.

The Queen's Six - Tom, Dan, Nick, Dom, Andrew and Simon - has performed at numerous prestigious festivals and venues, including the Bermuda Festival, Bayreuth's Margravial Opera House and the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. Upcoming tours include return visits to Germany, the Baltic States and Poland where they performed sold out concerts, and first visits to Denmark and Bulgaria.

For their New York concerts, The Queen's Six will perform selections from their first contemporary album of love songs, From Windsor with Love, to be released on February 14, 2022, in addition to their acclaimed classical repertoire.