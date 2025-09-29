THE PAPARAZZI by Al Tapper to be Presented at AMT in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On March 5th, 2026 AMT Theater opens the new Al Tapper musical "The Paparazzi", running for six weeks until April 12th. With a book by Tony Sportiello, direction by Nancy Robillard and music direction by David Wolfson, "The Paparazzi" marks the sixth full production AMT has presented since opening its doors in June of 2022, following "An Unbalanced Mind", "On The Right Track", "Bettinger's Luggage", "David The Musical" and "Upside Down".

"The Paparazzi" " centers its story on Christie, a talented, driven writer from Kansas who comes to New York hoping to write important features for the New York Times but instead lands at the New York Beacon, a trashy tabloid. At first repulsed, then accepting, then fanatical, Christie uses her talents to push herself to the top of the paparazzi world....only to discover how dangerous and destructive that world can be to the people who appear in her stories.

Al Tapper is the composer/lyricist of several Off Broadway musicals, including "An Evening at the Carlyle", "ImPerfect Chemistry", "National Pastime" and "Sessions" which ran for 300 performances at the Algonquin Theater in 2009/2010 and won Best Musical in Guadalajara, Mexico. He is also the producer of the Broadway documentaries "Broadway: The Golden Age" and "Broadway Musical: A Broadway Legacy" which won the coveted Peabody Award in 2013.