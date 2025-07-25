THE OTHERS OF OZ: THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL to Have NYC Run at The Theater Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Audiences are invited to discover the untold stories of Oz with THE OTHERS OF OZ, the brand-new improvised musical comedy taking the stage at The Theater Center’s Jerry Orbach Theater beginning Sunday, August 10th, 2025. Tickets are now officially on sale.

Taking an audience suggestion of a new character each night, THE OTHERS OF OZ crafts a hilarious, heartfelt, brand-new narrative live on stage. The backstory of anyone or anything, from the Tin Man to Aunt Em to The Emerald City, is brought to life through sharp comedic instincts, powerhouse vocals, and the magic of moment-by-moment discovery.

Accompanied by a live band improvising every note, a cast of New York City’s top musical improvisers delivers performances that take you far over the rainbow and turn this dreary world to color. Because in Oz, everyone—not just one wicked witch—deserves a chance to fly.

The cast and creative team for THE OTHERS OF OZ includes Maria Nally (Actor & Co-Producer), PJ Nally (Actor & Co-Producer), Greg Moss (Director & Musical Director), Lindsay Clancy (Actor), Ben Hirsch (Actor), Bebe Tabickman (Actor), Kelly Whitley (Actor), Brian St. Relko (A/V Expert & Bass Player), Shareef Taher (Drummer), Andy Wiggins (Guitarist), and John T. Haller (Technical Director).