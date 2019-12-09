THE GOLDEN GIRLS A LOVING DRAG PARODY LOST CHRISTMAS EPISODE Now Playing At Producers Club

Deck the halls with those Golden Girls we all love, The Golden Girls Live A Loving Pardoy, celebrates the holidays with a lost episode.

On Wednesday, Thursday, Friday nights at 8PM and Saturday and Sunday at 4PM,come see what gets Blanche hot and bothered this holiday season, learn more about the Christmas traditions of Saint Olef, and will Dorothy And Sophia make merry? Or just get on each others nerves.

Audiences loved the long-running NBC sitcom The Golden Girls, tuning in weekly to laugh at the often bawdy antics and hilarious quips of geriatric roomies Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia. The show won a Primetime Emmy Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and an Emmy for each actress over the course of its seven seasons.

16 Years Ago on August 15, 2003 The Golden Girls LIVE: On Stage! was created by Peter Mac and John Mac as a loving tribute in the style of Brady Bunch LIVE. In fact they created an even more loving drag PARODY of everyone's favorite sitcom. Which played to sold out audiences at the now shuttered Rose's Turn in the West Village. The shows use spot on impersonations of the original Actresses as source material (they play Estelle Getty and Beatrice Arthur respectively) and by creating original parody situations, they realized that there was an audience to relive and attend a live taping of this revered sitcom. No two shows are alike due to the unique improv based approach that the Macs have created.

The Macs then toured the country coast to coast (NYC to LA to Boston to Las Vegas now back to NYC) and to date over 1,750 performances. To celebrate their 16th Anniversary of creating The Original Golden Girls LIVE: On Stage! they have decided to bring her home to NYC for the first time in 15 years. The 'Lost' Episodes written by Peter Mac gives the fans what they have always wanted - the reunion they never got - and no Golden Palace does not count. So come see what reunites these four amazing women, and be prepared to laugh and cry just like it was 1992.

So here comes the loving parody Off-Broadway to Producers Club (358 W44th St. NY, NY 10036). For Tickets go to www.GoldenGirlsLiveOnStage.com





