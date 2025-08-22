THE DYLAN & GRACE SHOW to Premiere at NuBox Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Dylan & Grace Show, an original play written and directed by Dylan Jernet, will make its debut at the NuBox Theatre September 12–14, 2025. Set in the 1980s, the play follows Dylan and Grace, a couple who dream of hosting their own live TV variety show inspired by iconic couples such as Sonny and Cher in the U.S. and Silvia and Enrique in Mexico.

Their vision comes alive with dance numbers, comedy sketches, and a fusion of Mexican and American pop culture. But when Grace uncovers abuse of power behind the scenes, she is forced to confront a painful choice: speak out and risk their dream or remain silent to protect everything they’ve built.

Blending humor, drama, and sharp social commentary, the production explores themes of ambition, identity, love, and the personal costs of pursuing fame.

The cast features Grace del Corral as Grace, Dylan Jernet as Dylan, Mackenzie Bruen as Mackenzie, and Adam Leong as Carrazco and Johnny Coyotes.

The creative team includes choreography by Mo Aros, stage management by Ester Vianna, sound design by Sogee Franklin, stage design by Samantha Trejo, and costume design by Jenny Villezcas. Additional choreography is contributed by Eleonora Fae, Ismael Otero, and Perla Romero, with costume making by Alicia Mendoza. The production also features an original song, Moment for Me, by Alice Khekht. Photography is by Naniyah McClain, and Ellen Guido serves as consent and comfort consultant.

Performances will take place September 12–14 at the NuBox Theatre, located at 754 9th Ave, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019. Tickets are available now.