THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER to be Presented at The Players Theatre

Never more timely, Trans Entertainment Guild will present a unique creative team and cast, in a concert reading of "The Civility of Albert Cashier" at The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street, NYC, now through June 5th, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and on Sundays at 2 p.m.

Albert D. J. Cashier is a brave and heroic soldier in the Civil War. He is a man - who was assigned female at birth - and when his secret is revealed years later, after fighting for the Union in over 40 engagements, we see who his true friends are. With a stunning script by GLAAD nominated writer Jay Paul Deratany, and glorious original folk/Americana music by Joe Stevens, with meaningful lyrics by Stevens, Wooden and Deratany, this talented gender-expansive, transgender cast not only performs and sings with gorgeous harmonies, but they also play the accompanying instrumentals including guitar, cajon, violin and more!

The show had a successful run in Chicago pre-pandemic and is now Broadway bound. This is a heartfelt production complete with breathtaking pathos and uplifting hope. The stellar cast is composed of two teams who switch roles on alternate dates, so you will want to experience the off-Broadway debut of "The Civility of Albert Cashier" twice! There will be different roundtables, talk backs and community events after every performance, and each show benefits Transgender artists and organizations. There is no better time to address the intersection of gender and liberation issues than now.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: The Civility of Albert CashierWHO: Presented by Trans Entertainment GuildDirected and Choreographed by Mika Kauffman (they/ze/he)

Book by Jay Paul Deratany (pronouns)

Music by Keaton Wooden (pronouns) and Joe Stevens (he/him)

Music Director Nicole D'Angelo (she/they)

WHEN:

7:00 p.m. Friday, May 13

7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 14

2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 15

7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 19

7:00 p.m. Friday, May 20

7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 21

2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 22

7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26

7:00 p.m. Friday, May 27

7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 28

2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 29

7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 2

7:00 p.m. Friday, June 3

7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 4

2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 5

WHERE: The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street, NYC 10012 (Greenwich Village)

HOW MUCH: from $25 to $50

RUNNING TIME: 55 minutes

TICKETS: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1117062

DISCOUNT TICKETS: https://www.tdf.org/shows/18898/The-Civility-of-Albert-Cashier

ACCESSIBILITY TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR TRANS-GNC PEOPLE ON REQUEST: please email the Trans Entertainment Guild at transentertainmentguild@gmail.com

WEBSITE: www.transentertainmentguild.org

The cast includes Achilles Mulkey (he/him), Dee Luu (she/they), DeShawn Aaron Jenkins (they/them), Dexter Warren (he/they), Fin Gagnon (they/them), Imani Russell (they/them), Jace n' Ziev (they/ziv), Joshua Simpson (JD/they/she), Kristyn Michele (they/them), Lily Ali-Oshatz (she/her), Mark Mendez Munoz (they/he), Nikomeh Anderson (they/he/Nik), Parker Wallace (they/she/fae), Salem Corwin (he/him) and Stevie Jae Davis (they/them).

Trans Entertainment Guild is a community organization with the purpose of advocacy, education, outreach, and support. "The Civility of Albert Cashier" is among the first-ever showcases of an all transgender, gender non-conforming and gender expansive cast and creative team in New York theatre history.