THE BURNING CAULDRON OF FIERY FIRE Sets Dates and Creative Team

Vineyard Theatre has revealed performance dates and creative team for the world premiere of The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire, written by Anne Washburn and directed by Steve Cosson, in a co-production with The Civilians.



Performances will begin on October 23, 2025 with an opening night of November 9, 2025 and play for six weeks.



The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting Design), Ryan Gamblin (Sound Design & Compositions), Tommy Kurtzman (Wig & Hair Design), Monkey Boys Productions (Puppet Design), Steve Ciuffo (Special Effects Consultant), Nehemiah Luckett (Songs and Vocal Arrangements), Dan Sander-Wells (Music Direction), , Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA and Serafina Tiranno-Cimisi, CSA (Casting Directors), Esti Bernstein (Production Stage Manager).



Somewhere in foggy Northern California, an intentional community tries to live off the land and keep an unsteady world at bay. But when one of their own dies unexpectedly, ideals are tested and faith in their independence is rocked. The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire is a tender, funny, probing story about a death, a pageant, a rescue, a resurrection, pigs, and the act of saying grace. The kids may not be all right.



On sale dates for single tickets for The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire will be announced shortly.