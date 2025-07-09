THE BARDO STATE by Susan Cinoman to be Presented at Paradise Factory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Paradise Factory Theatre will present a reading of The Bardo State, a visionary new play by award-winning playwright and television writer Susan Cinoman, on July 13th at 2:00 PM at the Paradise Factory Theatre. The reading is free and open to the public.

A young man, who has died, and landed in a posh hotel room in the Bardo (the liminal state between death and reincarnation,) must decide if he wants his same parents in the next life. Two actors play many roles, both human and animal, in this wildly entertaining, yet heartbreaking play.

"Small exchanges make a big impact is the guiding idea at the Connecticut Theatre Exchange" says Tracy Liz Miller, Artistic Director of Connecticut Theatre Exchange who helms this reading for the Paradise Factory Theatre."One of the first readings was at Naked Angels in NYC, and the play developed further at CTX, until now. "We are thrilled to be helping to bring this play to another New York City audience, at the beautiful and innovative Paradise Factory Theatre."