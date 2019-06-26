THE ARGENTINIAN PROSTITUTE PLAY To Hit Theatre Row

Rising director-playwright team of Zeynep Akca and Reuven Glezer present their Off-Broadway debut, THE ARGENTINIAN PROSTITUTE PLAY, written by Glezer and directed by Akca, at the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival this August. Performances will take place at Theatre Row for an exclusive three-day run on August 20th, 21st, and 24th at 8PM, 5PM, and 2PM, respectively. A talkback with the creative team will follow the August 21st performance.

The cast features Nahar Aminov, Anja Avsharian (BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Players Theatre), Mateo Ervin, Bruce Jimenez, Ben Natan (THE TRIAL OF MRS. SURRATT, Wandering Theatre Co.), Bella O'Brien, and Shawn Zylberberg.

The team is currently seeking funds to mount the full production at Theatre Row. All donations will go directly to funding the premiere production and can be made directly towards their IndieGoGo at www.igg.me/at/APP-2019.

THE ARGENTINIAN PROSTITUTE PLAY tells the tale of a community caught between the need for safety and the need to survive. Far from the threat of anti-Semitism in Europe, the Jewish community in 1920's Buenos Aires flourishes, as arrivals new and old are ensnared in a brutal reality that offers them anything but freedom. The historical circumstances presented here are the first time this story will be brought to the New York stage. Zeynep Akca is an emerging director from Istanbul, Turkey.

Ever since moving to NYC in 2014 she has been tirelessly working towards putting works on stage that explore ideas of empowerment, especially that of women+, immigrants, and lgbtq+ communities. She graduated from Baruch College in 2018, where she had her start in directing through student run productions she spearheaded.

She is currently working on developing new works with emerging playwrights and fellow directors. Her previous credits include: O, Earth (staged reading, CUNY Grad Center), Cabaret, Next to Normal (Baruch College).

Reuven Glezer is an emerging Brooklyn-based playwright whose works deal with lost history, fantasy bleeding into reality, and vital questions about the self. His upcoming projects deal with the history of the horror genre, a newly-translated Yiddish dystopic melodrama, and a music-theatre fantasy about art and self-worth with director Zeynep Akca. He was previously a dramaturg for O, Earth (CUNY Grad Center), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Baruch College), and Anna in the Tropics (Baruch College). Tickets can be purchased through www.broadwayboundfestival.com/book-online! Follow the creative team on Facebook and Instagram through @APPlay2019!





