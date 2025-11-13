TEHORAH Comes to the Actor's Temple Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tehorah will be performed at the Actor's Tmple this month. The performance is set for Wednesday November 19, 2025 at 7:30pm.

Tehorah is a Poetic Musical Journey, A Portrait about Love, Loss, Hope, and Forgiveness, with songs written by Jewish composers and lyricists. Written, directed, and starring internationally acclaimed Chanteuse Adrienne Haan.

Adrienne Haan is a member of the Dramatist Guild in the United States as well as the Actor’s Society. A singer, writer and producer, she is constantly touring across the globe with a diverse repertoire that encompasses German 1920s and 30s Cabaret music, French Chanson, American Songbook, Broadway, and other international songs. Recent performances include concerts in the USA, Europe, Australia, China, Israel, Turkey, Africa as well as South America. Ms. Haan performs fluently in 13 languages which makes her unique in her field.

Adrienne has been artist-in-residence at the Triad Theater NYC since 2016 where she performs her different soirées on a regular basis. She has also performed her solo shows at 54 Below, The Cutting Room, Lincoln Center and she premiered her 1920s concert with Grammy Winner Vince Giordano&The Nighthawks at Joe’s Pub in NY.

Stage credits include US and European national tours as well as US regional theatre: Fantine in Les Misérables, Grizabella in Cats, Sally Bowles in Cabaret, Eva Peron in Evita, Veronica in The Passion Play, Belle in Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol, Kate Lucas in TEXAS, Anna Christie in Eugene O’Neill‘s drama Anna Christie, Queen Margaret in Shakespeare’s King Henry III, Queen Elizabeth in King Richard III, as well as many other comedic and dramatic roles.

In 2015 she premiered her Holocaust Remembrance Concert in German, Yiddish and Hebrew – Tehorah – at New York’s Carnegie Hall with another performance there in 2023. Since then it has become her mission to partially dedicate her performing arts and personal life to the Holocaust Remembrance. She continues her purpose spreading the musical message of Tehorah (Hebrew for “pure”) as a sign of hope for peace among the nations.