TEDxBroadway TEN to be Held at New World Stages in March 2022

What started as a conference to realize the best for Broadway has become a global community of changemakers. All nine TEDxBroadway events have sold out every year since its inception; more than 3 million people around the world have watched TEDxBroadway recorded talks in 14 languages online -- all to ponder the central mission question, "What's the BEST Broadway can be?" Today, organizers are announcing plans for TEDxBroadway TEN to be held Tuesday, March 8, at 1pm Eastern at New World Stages and simultaneously livestreaming on Stellar.

"Yes, Broadway is back! It's exciting that we get to be together again for TEDxBroadway, too, " says Damian Bazadona, TEDxBroadway Co-founder and President of Situation. "But, as our TEDxBroadway alum Daniel J. Watts said in his 2020 talk, it's not just about being back - we've got to move Broadway forward. That's always been our goal. I'm grateful there are so many in the Broadway ecosystem committed to this and can participate no matter where they are."

Speakers for TEDxBroadway TEN will be announced at a later date. As is the tradition, each TEDxBroadway event features speakers and topics from a wide variety of perspectives that impact the industry for good. The stage has featured experts on virtual reality, design, climate change, and even rats. There are also the deeply personal stories about immigration, unconditional investing, and overcoming enormous challenges that leave all inspired.

"We're always looking for incredible ideas from people who might not yet be on our radar screen, too, which is why we encourage people to apply to our New Voices program," says TEDxBroadway Co-Founder Jim McCarthy of Goldstar and Stellar. "It's a real opportunity to be heard, spark conversations and help move the industry forward."

Applications to speak at TEDxBroadway are now being accepted online. While dedicated to asking, "What's the BEST Broadway Can Be?" organizers are seeking speakers who can contribute to the overall mission of the day; topics are not strictly limited to theater. The deadline for submissions is November 10, 2021. Submissions will be reviewed by a committee of TEDxBroadway speaker alumni and the organizing team.

Livestream tickets for the event are $40. Tickets for the New World Stages event are $100. All tickets to TEDxBroadway are available here.

For more information, please visit www.TEDxBroadway.com and follow TEDxBroadway on Twitter: @TEDxBroadway

The TEDxBroadway Leadership Board includes:

Zachary Baer, Arvind Ethan David, Mark Fisher, Felicia Fitzpatrick, Osh Ghanimah, Laura Heywood, Jim Joseph, Becky Leifman, Patricia Ione Lloyd, Brian Moreland, Rachelle Pereira, Eva Price, Jillian Robbins, Emily Simoness, Katie Sweeney, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Natasha Tsakos, Daniel J. Watts, Alton Fitzgerald White, and Kyle Wright.