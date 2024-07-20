Susan Neuffer to Reprise Role as Stella Anders in DUALITY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Susan Neuffer (Shadows), an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, will reprise the role of Stella Anders in the upcoming Duality. Ms. Neuffer previously played Stella in the company's 2023 production of "Shadows." The original play is written and directed by Anthony M. Laura.

Duality tells the story of Camilla Knightley (Caroline Ghosn) who, while throwing a 75th birthday party for her grandmother, is forced to come to terms with a decades old trauma in the midst of a family gathering, during which her aunt Stella (Ms. Neuffer) has her own secret to reveal.

Duality is the final part in Mr. Laura's memory trilogy. The previous two installments, The Girl with the Red Hair and Shadows, premiered in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The cast includes Caroline Ghosn, Meg Joshi, Brianne Buishas, Candy Dato, Courtnie Keaton, Chelsea MacLaren, Alexandra Rooney and Olivia Haley Young.

The play will feature original music by Philip Lauto and original songs by Rose Hart.

The Off-Broadway production will open this December at A.R.T. / New York Theatres in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre for a three week limited run.

Pre-sale tickets are now on sale below!

For more information, please visit www.dualitytheplay.com

