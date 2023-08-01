Summer Sway: Enjoy Free Outdoor DJ Sets Every Friday and Saturday at The Shed's Outdoor Plaza

Summer Sway returns to The Shed on Friday and Saturday evenings, August 11 through August 26, to host free DJ sets on The Shed’s public Plaza, created when The Shed’s movable shell is nested. From 5 pm to sunset, some of NYC’s top DJs and collectives will feature hip hop, house, Afrobeats, salsa, reggae, and more. Cedric’s, The Shed’s bar, will provide food and drinks for purchase. The Plaza stays open throughout the week to visitors.

This year’s Summer Sway installation, From One Comes All, is designed and fabricated by Neon Fab Studios with Fabhaus Beacon Inc., in collaboration with The Shed. The installation activates the Plaza with a set of colorful modular components that can be rearranged to create platforms, staging, seating, playscapes, and dance floors. Conceived as a series of three pyramidal structures of varying heights, the pieces of each pyramid can be taken apart to form origami-like configurations that respond to the needs and energy of the Plaza.



SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

August 11, DJ AQ

August 12, The Salsa Project:

DJ JFuse

Percussionist Reinaldo De Jesus

August 18, Soul Summit

August 19, Nuevayorkinos:

5 – 6:30 pm, Undocubougie

6:30 – 8 pm, DJ Ultra Violet

August 25, br0nz3_g0dd3ss and DJ Elise

August 26, DJ Moma

Dates and times are subject to change. Please see theshed.org/summersway for the latest performance times and details.

ADMISSION

Admission to Summer Sway is free. RSVPs are encouraged but not required; entry is first come, first served. Tickets available at Click Here.

ABOUT THE SHED

The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan’s west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpture to dance. We seek opportunities to collaborate with cultural peers and community organizations, work with like-minded partners, and provide unique spaces for private events. As an independent nonprofit that values invention, equity, and generosity, we are committed to advancing art forms, addressing the urgent issues of our time, and making our work impactful, sustainable, and relevant to the local community, the cultural sector, New York City, and beyond.



Photo credit: Heather Cromartie