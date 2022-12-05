Submissions Now Open for VIRTUAL FESTIVAL OF SHORT PLAYS at Abingdon Theatre Company

Abingdon Theatre Company has announced the opening of submissions for their Virtual Festival of Short Plays. Abingdon Theatre Company continues to be committed to creating opportunities for all voices to be heard. With this in mind, they are thrilled to be producing their third annual Virtual Festival of Short Plays, a virtual festival shedding light on stories by people of color.

The submission period begins Monday, December 5th, 2022 and will continue through Monday, January 9th, 2023. The selection of new short plays will be announced Monday, January 30th, 2023. The Virtual Festival of Short Plays is set to take place February 23-24, 2023. Submissions should be no longer than 40 pages and written by BIPOC individuals. Please send all scripts to Kate Bell, Abingdon's Artistic Associate, at kbell@abingdontheatre.org.

It is Abingdon Theatre Company's mission to produce brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. Abingdon's Virtual Festival of Short Plays is set to provide a platform for underrepresented voices across the country to submit their new works for development and outreach in the New York theatre community.

Christine Toy Johnson, a past festival playwright and recipient of Abingdon Theatre Company's Carolyn Halpert Artist-in-Residence Program said, "Being a part of ATC's inaugural Short Play Festival was an enriching highlight of a very challenging year. Working with the whole ATC team, under Chad Austin's compassionate and insightful leadership, and becoming a resident artist at ATC as a result of the festival has provided the kind of artistic support that I have truly been looking for. I count my lucky stars that I decided to take the chance and enter the festival!"

Schedule of events:

Submissions Open December 1, 2022

Submissions Close January 9, 2023

Selections Announced January 30, 2023

Casting/Rehearsal February 1-21, 2023

Festival February 23-24, 2023

Abingdon Theatre Company was formed in 1993 by a group of theatre artists, eager for ongoing collaboration and greater control over their creative lives. Now, 30 years later, Abingdon has collaborated with over 200 playwrights including Tony Award Winner, V (Formerly Eve Ensler), Philip Dawkins, David Greenspan, Anne Bogart, James Lecesne, Michael Weller, Dominique Fishback, Charles Mee, and many more. In recent years their annual galas have honored artists such as Bebe Neuwirth, Donna Murphy and Andrew Lippa. Recent productions include the New York Premieres of both Fruit Trilogy and The Gentleman Caller and the critically acclaimed Drama Desk Nominee, Get On Your Knees. The company provides a safe home where playwrights, directors and actors can collaborate within a supportive and nurturing environment. They search for stories about the human experience that reflect our social, political, historical and cultural diversity. They are acutely aware of the theatre's power to unite disparate population groups through stories about common human interests and strive to shed light on a variety of perspectives.

For more information visit: www.abingdontheatre.org