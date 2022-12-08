Stephan Moccio to Join MONET'S GARDEN: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE for One Night Only

For one night only on Thursday, January 12, one of the most compelling composers in music today, Stephan Moccio, will bring his piano to Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience at 30 Wall Street for a live concert: Stephan Moccio: Le Jardin de Monsieur Monet. Moccio will add a unique live musicality to the multi-sensory immersive exhibition. The event includes admission to Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience the first hour followed by Stephan Moccio's piano performance.

Stephan Moccio is a three-time Grammy-winning classical pianist and Oscar nominated producer and composer who has worked with Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Celine Dion, and Dua Lipa- landing him a plethora of songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Moccio is managed worldwide by CAMI Music.

Moccio has described his music as "a delicate balance between sophistication and an emotional outpouring." His solo pianist recordings have garnered more than 500 million streams of his acclaimed Tales of Solace and new album Lionheart which includes his ode to Monet, Le Jardin de Monsieur Monet.

"Stephan Moccio's music is a masterful expression of artistry and makes for a perfect complement to the exhibition," said Dr. Nepomuk Schessl of Alegria Entertainment Inc., producer of Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience.

"Moccio's music is vibrant and transformative; evoking the kaleidoscope of light and color in Monet's paintings and allowing guests to deeply connect with each work," added Nepomuk Schessl.

ABOUT MONET'S GARDEN

Monet's Garden thrusts visitors into a multi-sensory and multimedia voyage that reveals the inspiration and history behind some of the world's greatest masterpieces. Employing an unprecedented range of visual, phonic and olfactory stimuli, this enchanting exhibition provides complete and total immersion into the work and world of Claude Monet (1840-1926).

"Stunningly beautiful!" raved NBC, and Newsweek said, "idyllic gardens, serene sunsets by the bay, and iconic landscapes that often feel so tranquil, you could walk right through them."

Visitors are guided through experiential galleries on Monet's life and new experiences of his cherished masterpieces. The exhibition is enhanced by aromas of lavender wafting in the air and the romanticism of classical music to serenade visitors with an educational and enlightening multi-language narration in The Showroom. This multi-sensory culmination has never before been presented by a past immersive experience in New York.

The concept for Monet's Garden was developed by the Swiss creative lab Immersive Art AG in cooperation with Alegria Entertainment Inc. With concurrent exhibitions in Hamburg, Stuttgart and Vienna, there are also upcoming European engagements in Munich, Malmö, and London. A U.S. national tour for Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience will be planned for 2023.

The narration is available for patrons in English, Spanish, French,

Chinese (Mandarin) and Japanese.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the event are available at www.monetsgarden.venuetix.com. Tickets are $50 and available for 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. performances. This includes admission to Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience followed by Stephan Moccio's piano performance.