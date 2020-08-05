St. George Theatre Telethon LET'S HANG ON Raises Over $60,000

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

St. George's Theatre's live telethon, "Let's Hang On" raised over $60,000 for the venue, SI Live reports.

The event attracted more than 16,000 viewers, who brought the theater more than halfway to its goal of $100,000.

The telethon featured appearances by Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Paul Anka, Pete Davidson, Neil Sedaka, Colin Jost and Casey Jost, Julia Gargano, Vic DiBitetto, Brian "Q" Quinn, Vernon Reid, Richie Castellano and John Castellano, Kasim Sulton, Vito Picone, Richie Cannata, Eric D'Alessandro, Karlus Trapp, Nikki, Joan Caddell & The Midnight Choir, Bobby Wilson, Ernest Wright and Nicole Wright, Vinnie Medugno, Gabriella Sorrentino, Clearly Now featuring Marcus Simeone, Sean Harkness, and Lina Koutrakos, Bob Franceschini, Michael Morreale, Joe Causi, Ken Dashow, Ron Dante, Anthony Babino, John Lynch, Rob Kipp, Vincent Innocente, Eric Petillo, In the Wings Theatre Organization, Spotlight Repertory Theatre Company, Borough President James Oddo, and more!

The full event is now available to stream! Watch below:

