Spotlight Artists To Present FROM FALLA TO CHICK COREA At The Cabrini Shrine

Spotlight Artists will present From Falla to Chick Corea on Friday, October 17, 2025, at 7 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Shrine in New York City.

Curated and produced by Natalie Burlutskaya, the program will explore Hispanic and Latin musical heritage through a fusion of classical, jazz, and contemporary voices. The evening also includes a tribute to Mother Cabrini, patron saint of immigrants, whose life and mission align with the concert’s themes of migration, identity, and resilience.

“Each piece tells a story of resilience, migration, and transformation—themes that deeply resonate at Cabrini Shrine,” said Natalie Burlutskaya, co-founder of Spotlight Artists and founder of RE:ARTISTE International Art Organization.

Program and Performers

At the center of the concert is Alexander Chaplinskiy, pianist and Music Director, whose programming brings together both well-known works and rarely heard gems. Dubbed “The Rock Star Pianist” by Operawire for his benefit performance of The Great Gate of Kiev, Chaplinskiy has been recognized for his commitment to cultural dialogue and contemporary Ukrainian repertoire.

Joining Chaplinskiy will be:

Eugenia Forteza, Argentine-French mezzo-soprano and actress, performing works reflecting her multicultural heritage.

Laura Virella, Puerto Rican mezzo-soprano, presenting selections from Canciones para Laura by Jack Delano.

Zoya Gramagin, soprano, most recently seen as Mimì in La Bohème at Italy’s Regium Lepidi Opera Festival.

Valentin Korniyenko, double bassist, performing across classical and Latin idioms.

Aleksandra Mogilevich, percussionist, adding rhythmic texture and color throughout the program.

The repertoire will span works by Manuel De Falla, Isaac Albéniz, Michel Camilo, and Chick Corea, interwoven with pieces inspired by Hispanic artistry and contemporary expression.

The St. Frances Cabrini Shrine, a historic sanctuary dedicated to immigrants, serves as a symbolic and spiritual backdrop for the performance. Its mission of compassion and cultural exchange mirrors the concert’s themes of heritage and belonging.