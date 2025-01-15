Soho Rep Will Pay Tribute to Walkerspace With SOHO REP IS NOT A BUILDING. SOHO REP HAD A BUILDING…

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Walkerspace (1991-2024), Soho Rep’s 65-seat venue at 46 Walker Street, will be laid to rest this January 2025. Walkerspace inspired generations of theater makers and lovers with bountiful experiences. It was also inaccessible, leaky, prone to electrical outages, and generally crumbling.

The space’s caretaker for over 30 years, Soho Rep, is inviting the community to pay their respects across five days of visitation and wake services, with eulogies delivered by some of the space’s closest companions. Despite this loss of its long-time home, Soho Rep is not a building.

Rather, in the words of William Burke, “Soho Rep is an act of faith in the artistic process filled with unrelenting unrealistic optimism”—an artist-centered vision of the world that carries us wherever we go.

Join in for a celebration of life that only Soho Rep could throw, filled with wry wit, ridiculous raconteurs, and so much heart—come pay your respects to one of New York City’s last downtown spaces devoted to experimentation, risk, and revelation.

Event Schedule

Wednesday, January 15 – Friday January 17

Noon-8pm

Open Visitation

Spend time in the space and leave a memory on the walls.

Free, drop in anytime.

Saturday, January 18

10am-10pm

Marathon Wake Service, repeating and evolving over the course of the day.

The culmination of the event: a day-long wake for Walkerspace featuring commissioned eulogies from some of the community including:

The (subject to change) lineup of veteran artists scheduled to participate in the revolving door eulogy readings include César Alvarez, Jess Barbagallo, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Sheldon Best, Reed Birney, Eboni Booth, Hannah Cabell, Ugo Chukwu, Kelly Copper, David Cote, Helga Davis, Crystal Dickinson, Maria Dizzia, Caleb Eberhardt, Gibson Frazier, Amber Gray, Anne Gridley, Stephanie Roth Haberle, Aleshea Harris, Golam Sarwar Harun, Nina Hellman, Carmen Herlihy, Ben Horner, Marin Ireland, Julia Jarcho, Matthew Jeffers, Hansol Jung, Karen Kandel, Mia Katigbak, Keira Keeley, Sue Jean Kim, Aaron Landsman, Paul Lazar, Mimi Lien, Pavol Liska, Keren Lugo, Matthew Maher, Nadine Malouf, April Matthis, Janelle McDermoth, Steve Mellor, Lizan Mitchell, Gargi Mukherjee, Johanna S. Meyer, Chris Myers, Tim Blake Nelson, Kimie Nishikawa, Deirdre O’Connell, Natalia Payne, Ronald Peet, Lisa Portes, Jakeem Dante Powell, Linda Powell, Roslyn Ruff, Thomas Jay Ryan, David Ryan Smith, Chris Stack, Lester St. Louis, Paul Thureen, Jason Veasey, Merritt Wever, Erin Cressida Wilson, Zoë Winters, and Mary Wiseman.

10:00-11:00am

Breakfast and Mimosas

Help kick off our marathon day!

11:00-3:00pm

ESTATE SALE

Grab a piece of Walkerspace history with posters (designed by Studio Usher) from the last 10+ years of Soho Rep shows available for purchase.

12:30-1:00pm

Cynthia Flowers walks through Soho Rep’s Annual Budget

For anyone who’s ever wanted to understand how a small scrappy theater budgets their season.

6:00-6:30pm

Musical Performance

César Alvarez plays their music from An Octoroon, Futurity, and Washeteria

