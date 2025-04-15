Terrence Mann, Kara Lindsay and More to Lead EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Abingdon Theatre Company will present their next Brave New Voices event, a concert performance of Every Wednesday Night in association with Executive Producer Rashad V. Chambers, with music and lyrics by Jon D’Agostino and Michael August and book by Jon D’Agostino. The performance will have music direction by Robbie Cowan and will be directed by Chad Austin.

Abingdon Theatre Company’s Brave New Voices benefit series features work from the most exciting up and coming artists in the country, unearthing emerging talent and providing them valuable industry exposure. The series showcases the rising stars of the New York musical theatre community, offering a spotlight on emerging composers, lyricists, and book writers, providing them a platform to propel their work forward. The Brave New Voices series has previously presented works such as It Happened in Key West, An Evening with Teal Wicks, The Music of Divided, and more.

The benefit performance will take place on May 15, 2025 at 7:00 PM at Chelsea Table + Stage.

The evening will feature a bevy of Broadway stars including Kennedy Caughell (Paradise Square), Dave Droxler (Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness), Alan H. Green (Charlie & the Chocolate Factory), Ashley D. Kelley (Shucked), Kara Lindsay (Once Upon A Mattress), Angel Lozada (Bad Cinderella), Terrence Mann (The Great Gatsby), Carolina Rial (NBC’s “The Voice”), Carrie St. Louis (Titanique), Barbara Walsh (Company), Alyssa Wray (ABC’s “American Idol”), Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset), and Jared Zirilli (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical). Casting by Karie Koppel.

"Every Wednesday Night" is a heartwarming pop/rock musical that dives into life, love, loss, and the magical healing of music. The show centers on a young man dealing with the loss of his father while on the brink of fatherhood himself. On a whim, he steps into a local New Jersey bar on a karaoke night and finds himself among a quirky group of regulars, each using the microphone to escape from their own troubles. As they belt out fifteen original, powerful songs, they form bonds, create a community of "misfit singers," and share life-altering moments. "Every Wednesday Night" is all about finding courage and healing in unexpected places. Join us for a feel-good musical adventure where every off-key note is a cause for celebration and "just sing" is the motto for moving forward."

Comments