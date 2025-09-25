World Premiere Of (UN)CONDITIONAL By Ali Keller Opens Tonight at SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SoHo Playhouse celebrates the opening of the world premiere of Ali Keller’s (un)conditional, directed by Ivey Lowe, in association with Hannah Jade Vickery, tonight. The play runs through October 26 at SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City.

About the Play

What happens when a harmless fantasy takes a darker turn? Two couples find the boundaries of compromise, communication, and unconditional love tested to their breaking point—and young Mia, age seven, becomes entangled in the fallout. Keller’s new drama explores the complexities of intimacy and desire in a play that asks how far love can bend before it breaks.

Cast and Creative Team

The cast features Kate Abbruzzese, Brooks Brantly, Annalisa Chamberlin, Nathan Darrow, and Georgia Waehler, with understudies Anna Civik and Nick Jordan.

The creative team includes Hannah Jade Vickery (producer), Lindsay Fuori (scenic design), Kat Morrill (lighting design), Elliot Yokum (sound design), Olivia Vaughn Hern (costume design), Emily Hartford (intimacy director), Sloane Fischer (production stage manager), and Claire Burke, CSA of The TRC Company (casting director).

Performance Schedule and Tickets

Performances are Mondays at 7 p.m.; Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m.; and Sundays at 5 p.m. The production runs approximately 90 minutes and contains sensitive sexual content; admission is recommended for ages 16+. Tickets are $41.50–$71.50 (including fees) and are available at sohoplayhouse.com.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland.