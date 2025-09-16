Siudy Garrido's BAILAORA To Premiere At Lincoln Center During Hispanic Heritage Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Internationally acclaimed flamenco dance-theater artist Siudy Garrido will mark her 25th anniversary season with the New York premiere of her celebrated work BAILAORA: This Is My Voice on Friday, October 17, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center. This milestone performance, presented during Hispanic Heritage Month, is part of an international tour that continues in Miami (November 8) and Madrid, Spain (November 17), the birthplace of flamenco.

A Latin Grammy–nominated artist, Garrido is one of the few women outside of Spain to emerge as a true innovator in flamenco—a rhythm rarely mastered beyond its borders. In the U.S., as a Latina immigrant from Venezuela, she has broken barriers, establishing herself as a global ambassador for the art form. Her body of work brings a fresh vision to flamenco, fusing tradition with contemporary innovation and the voice of her cultural heritage. Recipient of the National Dance Award in her home country and a Drama Desk Award nomination in New York City as a choreographer—honoring her fusion of flamenco with urban genres—Garrido has further cemented her reputation as a bold trailblazer and visionary artist.

At the heart of BAILAORA: This Is My Voice lies the concept of footwork as artistic expression—how Garrido’s refined technique transforms traditional zapateado (footwork) into her own artistic voice, both as creator and performer. Her intricate rhythms engage in dialogue not only with traditional flamenco instruments but also with unconventional ones such as the flute, piano, and electric guitar. The production features a celebrated flamenco ballet and boldly incorporates atypical choreographic elements not commonly associated with the genre. Together with the music, these elements craft a daring new soundscape where each step resonates as part of a broader, orchestral language.

“My footwork is my voice—it’s the way I create and the way I express my art to the world,” says Siudy Garrido. “With Bailaora, I want to share my story as a creator, and how my work becomes the leading voice of my soul—how it gives rise to the entire musical score.”