Shitzprobe To Welcome Broadway Star Jessica Vosk For One Night Only!

Shitzprobe, NYC's premiere improvised musical comedy show, has announced that Jessica Vosk will be their special guest star on May 5 at 7:00 PM at Asylum NYC. Vosk is teaming up with the improvisers of the Shitzprobe cast and band to create a brand-new musical that's never been seen before - and will never be seen again!

Vosk, a celebrated Broadway star, is currently captivating audiences as Jersey in Hell's Kitchen. Her phenomenal vocals and stage presence made her an audience favorite as Elphaba in Wicked. Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland, The Bridges of Madison County, and Fiddler on the Roof.

Shitzprobe showcases the magic that happens when Broadway royalty teams up with NYC's best improvisers to throw away the script and improvise a musical. The talented cast will create a completely original, two-act show based entirely on a suggestion from the audience. Every song, every scene, every lyric is made up on the spot, which makes for a unique and unforgettable show that's a totally different musical each and every time. Every show is both the opening and closing night!

"Shitzprobe is so fun. Improv is the best", says fellow Broadway alum and long-time Shitzprobe cast member Josh Lamon (currently starring in Death Becomes Her) in a recent feature from The New York Independent. "We take a Broadway or film/TV personality and we make them the star... Whatever idea they have is the best idea in the world. Audiences eat it up."

You'll want to eat up every idea Jessica Vosk has when she makes her improv debut, too! Tickets for this highly anticipated event are selling fast. Don't miss your chance to witness the magic of Shitzprobe with Jessica Vosk!

