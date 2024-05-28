Shereen Ahmed, Ali Ewoldt & More Join Irish Rep's 2024 Gala

The event will take place at The Town Hall on Monday June 3, 2024, at 7PM.
Irish Repertory Theatre has revealed additional performers and presenters for its 2024 Gala concert, Let’s Put On A Show! 35 Years of Irish Rep Musicals, which will take place at The Town Hall on Monday June 3, 2024, at 7PM. The evening will be directed & arranged by Charlotte Moore (Aristocrats) and will feature a full orchestra and chorus under the direction of Gary Adler (On A Clear Day You Can See Forever), with music consultation by John Bell (Finian’s Rainbow).
Additional performers and presenters include Shereen Ahmed (The Light in the Piazza), Emma Camp (A Child’s Christmas in Wales), Kerry Conte (The Butcher Boy), Ali Ewoldt (A Child’s Christmas in Wales), Angela Grovey (“Reasonable Doubt”), Kyle Taylor Parker (Finian’s Rainbow), and Gary Troy (Himself and Nora).
They join the previously announced Nicholas Barasch (The Butcher Boy, She Loves Me), Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico (The Importance of Being Earnest, Finian’s Rainbow), Drama Desk Award nominee Danielle Ferland (New Girl in Town, Into the Woods), Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Endgame, Fool Moon), David Lutken (Woody Sez), Jon Peterson (Midnight at the Never Get), Jenny Powers (Grease), and Ciarán Sheehan (The Phantom of the Opera).
Tom Cashin, co-director of Jed Johnson Home, will receive Irish Repertory Theatre’s Visionary Leadership Award in recognition of his stalwart service to our community and stewardship of the Rep as a member of its board of directors. This year’s Artistic Honoree will be choreographer Barry McNabb, who has been a cherished collaborator of Irish Rep since he choreographed Hal Prince’s production of Grandchild of Kings over 30 years ago.
This star-studded, one-night-only event will feature songs from the many musicals that Irish Rep has produced over their 35-year history. An illustrious cast of Broadway singers and Irish Rep company members will perform selections from favorites including Finian’s Rainbow, Meet Me in St. Louis, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Donnybrook!, The Butcher Boy, Ernest in Love, The Irish… and How They Got That Way, plus hits by Sondheim and Lerner & Loewe.
Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel is the Gala Chair and Michael Keogh is the Gala Vice-Chair.
Performance-only tickets start at $50 and are on sale now at IrishRep.org. Patron Packages include a festive dinner following the performance at The Bryant Park Grill. For more information, please contact Irish Rep at 212.255.0270 or development@irishrep.org. All proceeds benefit Irish Repertory Theatre.
