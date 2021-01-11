Seize The Show's SAVING WONDERLAND Returns

It was announced today that Seize the Show's award-winning production of SAVING WONDERLAND is back by popular demand for three performances only, featuring all new puzzles for audiences to solve!

David Carpenter, the multi-platform entertainment producer (SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW on Broadway, Puffs: Filmed live) and CEO of Gamiotics Inc., will present SAVING WONDERLAND, the 2020 No Proscenium Audience Choice Award Winner for Outstanding Achievement in Live Action Gaming, on Thursday, January 21 at 8pm ET; Friday, January 22 at 8pm ET; and Saturday, January 23 at 8pm ET.

Tickets for all performances of SAVING WONDERLAND can be purchased HERE. Single tickets are $12.99, but fans can explore even more twists and turns with the All Access Pass for only $16.99. The All Access Pass features unlimited play with access to all performances as well as a talkback with the cast of SAVING WONDERLAND. You can purchase by selecting any date on right and selecting the "All Access Pass" option.

What happened to Wonderland after Alice returned home? In this innovative new adventure, the audience is plunged back down the rabbit hole as Alice in this fantastical re-thinking of the popular classic. Filled with beloved characters and mind-bending puzzles, the familiar turns peculiar as you search for missing gears from the White Rabbit's watch in order to restore order to Wonderland and help save the day. A new, family-friendly adventure like you've never experienced it before - live, interactive and in real time! With numerous possible endings, your choices control the story and guide the action to turn back the hands of time over and over and over again.

SAVING WONDERLAND is written by Attilio Rigotti, Kevin Hammonds, David Andrew Laws and Jacob Thompson and produced and directed by David Carpenter. Caroline Prugh serves as the story editor. The Acting Company includes Samantha Blain, Lynn Craig, Kim Morgan Dean, Michael Indeglio, Pooya Mohseni, Michael Pilato, and Jacob Thompson. Production stage manager is Sarah Reynolds, stage manager is Kaila Hill, with Gamiotics software designed by Dave Keene, sound design by Ryan Milligan, original music by Ben Boecker, video design by Isaac Maupin, and projection design by Kaila Hill. Victoria Cairl oversees business development.