See Katrina Lenk, Arielle Jacobs, and More This Week in Prospect's IGNITE FEST

Prospect Musicals’ new residency at Baruch Performing Arts Center continues this upcoming week with the IGNITE Concert Festival, running through April 13, 2025. Details on the next week’s programming are below, with additional casting to be announced for the final week.

Wednesday, April 2 at 7:30pm the second festival week begins with award winning-writer Emily Xu Hall’s Cherry Orchard – In Concert, inspired by Chekhov’s play and featuring a folk, jazz and musical theatre score. The concert will be led by Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk (The Band’s Visit) leading a cast which features Ari Afsar (Hamilton), Sam Balzac, Jordan Bell, McKenna Michael Bisaha, Jenna Rose Husli (Teeth), Lisa Helmi Johanson (Einstein’s Dreams), Dino Nicandros, and Rick Rea.

Friday, April 4th at 7:30pm the Brooklyn-based, indie-folk-americana trio Bandits on the Run (Swept Away’s Adrian Blake Enscoe, Sydney Shepherd, and Regina Strayhorn) share a work-in-process evening of songs from their new musical, Yukon, Ho!, which follows the story of a misfit group of Black prospectors as they make their way to Dawson City during the infamous Klondike Gold Rush of the late 1890's. The concert evening will feature special guest performers Nora Schell (OBIE Award, The Jellicle Ball) and Jamari Johnson Williams (Ain’t Too Proud).

Saturday, April 5th at 7:30pm and Sunday, April 6th at 3:00pm the festival stage features We Foxes – In Concert. With book, music and lyrics by Ryan Scott Oliver, this musical thriller features Katie Thompson (Oklahoma!) and Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady) with Phillippe Arroyo (& Juliet), Tally Sessions (A Wonderful World), Benji Santiago (The Notebook) and Heath Saunders (Company) and Ian Allred, Tristan Caldwell, James Cunha, Nicole DeLuca, Caitlin Doak, Will Erat, Emily Foley, Alina Fontanilla, Miranda Luze, Matthew Moròn, Jack B. Murphy, and Isa Rodriguez. The concert is music directed by Jason Wetzel and directed by Mathieu Whitman and Ryan Scott Oliver. Set in 1945 Missouri, the story follows Willa, a tough and un-mannered orphan girl, who is adopted by the crafty Sheriff’s wife, Vesta Quimby, the most beloved and powerful woman in town. When Willa discovers the dark secrets beneath the floorboards, she must fight to survive.

