Sea Dog Theater's TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE Opens Tonight

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sea Dog Theater's production of Mitch Albom's Tuesdays with Morrie, by Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom, opens tonight! Based on the book by Mitch Albom, the play is directed by Erwin Maas, and stars Tony Award winner and Emmy nominee Len Cariou and three-time NYIT "Best Actor" nominee Chris Domig.

Tuesdays with Morrie runs through March 23, 2024 in a limited engagement at St. George's Episcopal Church, located at 209 East 16th Street in New York City.

Tuesdays with Morrie is the humorous and poignant story of career-obsessed journalist Mitch Albom, who sixteen years after graduation serendipitously learns that his former sociology professor Morrie is battling Lou Gehrig's Disease. What starts as a simple visit, turns into a weekly pilgrimage and the last class in the meaning of life.

Featuring vocalist Sally Shaw. Original music written and performed on piano by Chris Domig.

Sea Dog Theater is additionally produced by Dan Swern, Managing Director. The production team includes Guy DeLancey (Set, Light & Costume Design), Eamon Goodman (Sound Design), Chris White (Sound Mixer) and James FitzSimmons (Production Stage Manager).

Performances are Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7pm and Mondays at 7pm. No show on March 11. Run time is 1 hour and 40 minutes. Tickets are $55 (general), $35 (seniors 65+) and $20 (students). For info and to purchase tickets go to https://www.seadogtheater.org.

On Monday, March 18, a post-show talkback is scheduled with Len and Abigail Hawk, who will discuss their work on CBS's "Blue Bloods."

Photo credit: Jeremy Varner