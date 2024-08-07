Scott Stangland Joins Lauren Molina and Eddie Cooper in THE ROYALE PYRATE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SHUCKED and ONCE star Scott Stangland will join the cast of the new musical The Royal Pyrate in the role of Black Sam Bellamy, the real life pirate captain of the Whydah, whose shipwreck was discovered off the coast of Cape Cod in 1984. Stangland joins a cast, which also includes Jordan Kai Burnett (Magic Mike Live, Romy & Michele, Scissorhands) as the sea witch Mary Hallet; Eddie Cooper (Parade, Dead Outlaw) as the dread pirate Blackbeard; and Lauren Molina (Sweeney Todd, Rock of Ages) as Paulsgrave Williams.

The Royal Pyrate will begin workshops at the Almanack Arts Colony on Nantucket Island on August 20 and 21, before continuing on to New York City, where it will play at the Waterfront Barge Museum in Red Hook, Brooklyn August 24 and 25. Hunter Bird (Bronco Billy) will direct.

The Royal Pyrate is a new musical that reimagines the 300 year old love story of the pirate Black Sam Bellamy and Mary Hallet, a woman so ahead of her time she is accused of witchcraft in colonial Massachussetts. Based on the real history of the Golden Age of Piracy, the 100 minute musical features an original score and lyrics by Jason Landon Marcus and a book by Chas LiBretto. The pair last collaborated on the Pulitzer-nominated Cyclops: A Rock Opera (“a thrilling freak show” – Charles McNulty, LA Times), which had a sold-out run at The Tank last fall. They began their work together on The Royal Pyrate as members of Ars Nova’s musical theater writing lab Uncharted.

With a fusion of sea shanty, roots rock, and pirate music, the score to The Royal Pyrate will be performed live by Jim Bertini (Cyclops), Charley Layton (Cyclops), Jason Landon Marcus (Cyclops) and Charlie Bennet. Costumes will be designed by Juli and Alex Abene. Nate Netzley is stage managing and the sound design is by Mike Samse. Tickets for the Barge shows are now on sale here.

