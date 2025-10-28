Santino Fontana and Patti Murin to Perform at Columbia University School of the Arts Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Columbia University School of the Arts will host a special gala celebration to commemorate 60 Years of Artmaking and raise support for student scholarships.

2025 marks the 60th anniversary of the School of the Arts. Established by the Trustees of Columbia University in 1965, the School remains more dedicated than ever to being a formidable center of art-making and art-education. At Columbia, artists working across all disciplines have the unique opportunity to study and create in a vibrant community, learning alongside one another in one of the world’s greatest cultural capitals: New York City.

This year, Dean Sarah Cole and Event Chair Katharina Otto-Bernstein '92 will host a memorable evening celebrating the work of incredible artists and scholars from the School's past and present, across every medium imaginable.

The evening's honorees include illustrious, Oscar-winning Film alumna Jennifer Lee '05 and the Stern Family in recognition of their continual commitment to our students through the Betty Lee Stern Prize for Artists at Columbia University. The evening will also feature special tributes to two titans of our Theatre faculty, Professor Anne Bogart and Professor David Henry Hwang, alongside electric performances by Santino Fontana and Patti Murin.

The party will take place on Monday, November 10, 2025, at Columbia University's Low Memorial Library. Tickets and tables are currently available for purchase. All gifts raised will go directly to support student scholarships.

For more information about this event and other fundraising efforts at the School of the Arts, contact the Office of Development at 212-854-4849 or soa-party@columbia.edu.