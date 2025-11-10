Santino Fontana, Tony Shalhoub, and More Will Lead LIGHT UP THE SKY Reading at Symphony Space

The one-night-only reading is set for December 16.
A staged reading of Moss Hart’s Light Up the Sky is coming to Symphony Space next month. Santino Fontana (Tootsie) will return to the At Play series with Jelani Alladin (Fellow Travelers), Daniel Breaker (Girls5Eva), Deborah S. Craig (And Just Like That...), Harriet Harris (The Agency), Andrea Martin (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and more. The one-night-only reading is set for December 16.
In this fast-paced, hilarious satire about the first-night jitters of a theatrical tryout, Fontana, Martin, and Shalhoub reunite, having brought Hart’s beloved Act One to Broadway in 2014. With stage directions read by author and Selected Shorts host Meg Wolitzer.
Symphony Space's At Play series invites actors, playwrights, and artists to imagine, create, and yes, play. The result? Special evenings that are one-night-only and only at Symphony Space. Recent At Play staged readings have included John Benjamin Hickey directing Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker in Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite (leading to a sold out Broadway run), The Art Couple written by and starring Ted Lasso’s Brendan Hunt, and A Life in the Theatre by David Mamet, starring Santino Fontana and BD Wong.
