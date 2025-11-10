Santino Fontana, Tony Shalhoub, and More Will Lead LIGHT UP THE SKY Reading at Symphony Space

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A staged reading of Moss Hart’s Light Up the Sky is coming to Symphony Space next month. Santino Fontana (Tootsie) will return to the At Play series with Jelani Alladin (Fellow Travelers), Daniel Breaker (Girls5Eva), Deborah S. Craig (And Just Like That...), Harriet Harris (The Agency), Andrea Martin (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and more. The one-night-only reading is set for December 16.

In this fast-paced, hilarious satire about the first-night jitters of a theatrical tryout, Fontana, Martin, and Shalhoub reunite, having brought Hart’s beloved Act One to Broadway in 2014. With stage directions read by author and Selected Shorts host Meg Wolitzer.