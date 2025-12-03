Sam Jay Begins Performances Tonight at LCT's THE COMEDY SERIES

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian and writer, Sam Jay, is set to perform at the Claire Tow Theater where she begins performances of Sam Jay: We The People tonight, Wednesday, December 3. Directed by Mike Donahue, this production completes the lineup of LCT3’s The Comedy Series, and will run through Sunday, December 14.

LCT3 x Seaview’s The Comedy Series, the first of its kind at Lincoln Center Theater, has served as a creative vehicle for comedians to develop new material and theatrical pieces. The series kicked off with Vir Das’ show, Vir Das: Hey Stranger, followed by Jerrod Carmichael Live on Stage at Lincoln Center Theater, and continued with Ego Nwodim’s comedy show, with Justin Townsend serving as the Production Designer for the entire series.

With this bold new series, LCT3 and Seaview hosted a line-up of today’s most dynamic comedic voices, where each performance gave the artists a chance to test boundaries, shape new material, and explore the space between humor and truth.