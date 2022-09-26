Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
STRINGS ATTACHED Off-Broadway Enters Final Week of Performances

The Friday, September 30 performance will be followed by a special talkback event featuring physicist Dr. Burt Ovrut in conversation with playwright Carole Buggé.

Sep. 26, 2022  

Pulse Theatre is presenting Strings Attached, an exciting new American play by multi-award winning poet and playwright Carole Buggé, which merges the world of physics into a love triangle on a train ride. Now in its final week, the limited engagement runs through October 1, at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, NYC)..

The Friday, September 30 performance will be followed by a special talkback event featuring physicist Dr. Burt Ovrut, Professor, Department of Physics, University of Pennsylvania, in conversation with playwright Carole Buggé. Ovrut was one of the scientists on the real-life train ride that inspired Buggé to write Strings Attached.

Directed by Alexa Kelly, the company of Strings Attached features Robyne Parrish (A Man Called Otto with Tom Hanks, Gossip Girl on HBO Max), Brian Richardson (A Man For All Times, National Tour; Macbeth, Harlem Summer Shakespeare), Paul Schoeffler (Sunset Boulevard, Rock of Ages, Sweet Charity on Broadway), Bonnie Black (Citizen Wong at Pan Asian Rep), Jonathan Hadley (Jersey Boys on Broadway) and Russell Saylor (Screams of Kitty Genovese at NYMF).

Loosely based on real events, Strings Attached features three contemporary scientists - two cosmologists and a particle physicist - on a train ride from Cambridge to London to see the play, Copenhagen, by Michael Frayn. Enroute, they discovered a theory of the Big Bang. The appearances of Isaac Newton, Marie Curie and Max Planck bring in another realm of reality, add insight into their contributions, and earthy humor. We are left with the message that life with all its strife, is still a thing of ultimate beauty.

Strings Attached features a scenic design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Joyce Liao, costume design by Elena Vannoni, Videography by Katerina Vitaly, and sound design by Louis Lopardi. Elizabeth Grunenwald is production stage manager. Casting is by Jamibeth Margolis. Joseph Longthorne is production company manager. John Lant is Production Manager. Christine Cirker is associate producer.

"I was so moved by the story of these three remarkable physicists, I felt compelled to write about them," says playwright Carole Buggé. "This is actually my second play to dramatize this historic train ride. Provocative, universal and inherently theatrical, the true story that inspired Strings Attached transcends the physics at its center to reflect the relationships, love and loss of these exceptional scientists on an existential journey together."

Strings Attached is presented by Pulse Theatre, the Off-Broadway emergence of Pulse Ensemble Theatre, a well-established NYC theatre company, that amongst over things, founded and developed the Harlem Summer Shakespeare for 14 seasons.


