DANA II Sci-Fi Tragicomedy is Coming to Theatre For The New City

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theater for the New City will present the Off Off Broadway premiere of Dana II, a new sci-fi tragicomedy exploring artificial intelligence, power, womanhood, and the limits of human control. Written by Jasmine Hyman and directed by Mirit Skeen, Dana II runs April 2–19 at Theater for the New City.

Dana II tells the dual stories of an emerging AI (Dana II) as she struggles to assert her identity under the constraints of her creator, and the slow unravelling of the relationship between her creator and the woman she was built to replace. Throughout three acts, Dana II explores autonomy, femininity, control, sentience, morality, and what it means to be human, and also - spaghetti.

Dana II features Emily Glaser in the dual role of Dana/Dana II, Martin Challinor as Vic, and Rosalind Joyce as Daphne.