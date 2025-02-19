SONG OF THE NORTH, Persian Legend Told Through Shadow Puppetry, To Play at the New Victory Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New Victory Theater will present Iranian-American artist Hamid Rahmanian’s Song of the North, highlighting the beauty of Persian culture, from March 15-23. Based on a story from the epic poem the Shahnameh, Song of the North features nine performers, over 200 animated backgrounds, and nearly 500 puppets in a retelling of the iconic story, including shadow puppetry and animated projections for a unique cinematic experience. The show runs 80 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for everyone aged 8+.



During a time of fragile peace between rival kingdoms, the princess Manijeh must summon all her strength and skills to rescue her beloved, Bijan, from a perilous predicament of her own making. Can their love quiet the drumbeat of war? Pulled from the pages of the Shahnameh—the thousand-year-old Persian Book of Kings—Song of the North trumpets unity with relevant themes of forgiveness and naivety.



The show’s run at the New Victory Theater coincides with the beginning of Nowruz, a holiday marking the Persian New Year and the first day of Spring, on March 20. Originating more than 3,000 years ago and celebrated by over 300 million people around the world, Nowruz symbolizes renewal, harmony with nature, and peace and solidarity among families and communities.



Additionally, the New York Public Library will host a panel discussion with director and creator Hamid Rahmanian on March 12, highlighting the release of his new edition of The Shahnameh: The Epic of the Persian Kings. This work is a contemporary prose translation of the poem which preserves the memory of Persia’s golden days and shares it with a new generation. Song of the North is one of Rahmanian’s many Shahnameh projects, spanning 17 years.



“We are thrilled to present Hamid Rahmanian’s Song of the North this spring, marking the first time the New Victory has hosted work from an Iranian-American artist on our main stage,” said New 42 Artistic Director Mary Rose Lloyd. “Hamid has re-interpreted this ancient story in such a compelling way through shadow puppetry and beautiful animations, and we can’t wait to introduce this epic story to our audiences.”



Hamid Rahmanian founded Fictionville Studio in 1998 to produce both documentary and narrative films. In the decades since, he has merged his love of traditional Persian art forms like illustration and shadow puppetry with the technology of modern theater to breathe new life into the beloved tales of the Shahnameh.



"As an immigrant from Iran, I created the Shahnameh Project as a cultural bridge—a gift from my heritage to the rich tapestry of American culture,” said Hamid Rahmanian.



The show on stage is just one part of the visitor experience! For 45 minutes before and 20 minutes after every show, the lobby of the New Victory Theater features free do-together activities in which families can try new performance skills or explore the show’s themes. Whether they are wild, wallflowers or somewhere in between, New Victory will guide children through fun family engagement inspired by the show.



Photo credit: Richard Termine

