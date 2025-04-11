SKIN Off-Broadway Cast Recording To Debut April 13

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast recording of Skin, a contemporary folk-pop musical by composer Yuriko Shibata and lyricist/bookwriter Andrew Strano, launches this Sunday, April 13.

Set on the West Australian coast and inspired by the myth of the Selkie, Skin begins when Siobh discovers a hidden photo album while clearing out their mother Cath's old house. The album reveals Cath's secret past - a deep relationship with a woman named Heather that she never spoke of. Betrayed, Siobh confronts Cath, whose choice to bury her queerness and her past left Siobh so alone as they grew up. Through waves of memory and melody, Skin asks: will Cath protect herself by continuing to deny her past, or open herself to joy and grief in order to save her relationship with Siobh?

Originally developed at NYU Tisch's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, Skin premiered Off-Broadway in 2022 as part of the Global Forms Theatre Festival, presented by Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre.

Produced by Shibata and Strano, and engineered by Shibata, with recording engineering by Sean Ramos, the album features performances by Lynn Craig, Hannah Bailey, Sara James, Brenton Cosier, Ben McCullough, and Ri. Musicians include Matt Wong (guitar), Sam Novotny (bass), Veronica Mansour (cello), Sean Ramos (percussion), and Morgan Parker (drums/cymbals).

"We're so excited to finally be able to share this musical with the world. The performances captured here are so alive... so vulnerable. You couldn't ask for better people," says Strano.

"This was a real group effort. It takes an incredible amount of support to bring a project like this to life. We couldn't have done it without the generosity of our donors," adds Shibata.

The show has continued development with the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts, Theater Barn's New Works Series, and SoHo Playhouse's VERSE/INTRO program, and is currently being further developed with Theater Now New York.

Shibata and Strano are recipients of the Frank Young Fund for New Musicals (NAMT) for their upcoming work Kusama.

Streaming from Sunday, April 13:

http://soundcloud.com/shibata-and-strano/sets/skin

Comments