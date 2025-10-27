SHITZPROBE to Welcome SLAM FRANK's Olivia Bernabe For One Night Only

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shitzprobe, NYC's premiere improvised musical comedy show, has revealed that Olivia Bernabe will be their special guest star on November 2nd at 7:00 PM at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Bernabe is teaming up with the world-class improvisers of the Shitzprobe cast and band to create a brand-new musical that's never been seen before - and will never be seen again!

Bernabe is currently starring as Anita in the smash hit Slam Frank at Asylum NYC, and has been delighting audiences for years at The Kennedy Center, La Mama ETC, Here Art Center, and Dixon Place.

Shitzprobe showcases the magic that happens when Broadway royalty teams up with NYC's best improvisers to throw away the script and improvise a musical. The cast creates a completely original, two-act show based entirely on a suggestion from the audience where every song, every scene, every lyric is made up on the spot. Every time it's a totally different musical, and every show is both the opening and closing night!

Bernabe joins a long list of past Shitzprobe guests like Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Hells Kitchen), Jackie Hoffman (Hairspray, FX's Feud), Izzy McCalla (Shucked!, Water for Elephants), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Freestyle Love Supreme) and Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Shrek the Musical). Other guests have starred in Broadway shows like Wicked, Come from Away, Waitress, Into The Woods, Back to the Future, Company, Godspell, Kinky Boots, and many, many more.

"Shitzprobe is so fun. Improv is the best", says fellow Broadway alum and long-time Shitzprobe cast member Josh Lamon (currently starring in Death Becomes Her) in a recent feature from The New York Independent. "We take a Broadway or film/TV personality and we make them the star... Whatever idea they have is the best idea in the world. Audiences eat it up."

You'll want to eat up every idea Olivia Bernabe has when she makes her improv debut, too! Tickets are selling fast, so be sure to get yours! Don't miss your chance to witness the magic of Shitzprobe!