SHAKE IT AWAY: THE ANN MILLER STORY Comes to 59E59 Theaters

"Shake It Away: The Ann Miller Story" will be presented July 15-19 by KB Productions at 59E59 Theaters as part of the 2025 East to Edinburgh Festival. The production is written by and stars Kayla Boye and is directed by Michael Weber.

On a soundstage at the 1970 MGM Studios auction, dancer Ann Miller revisits the Golden Age of Hollywood and discovers her second act as a Broadway star. Featuring selections from the Great American Songbook, this love letter to entertainment is written by and stars Kayla Boye, whose "Call Me Elizabeth," a one-woman show about Elizabeth Taylor, was presented as part of the 2023 East to Edinburgh Festival.

"Shake It Away" recently enjoyed a critically acclaimed premiere in the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival and will subsequently play the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, running August 1-9 at theSpace at Surgeons' Hall.

States Boye, "At a time when so much is uncertain, our hearts long to feel unbridled joy. That is the essence of Ann Miller, whose talents graced the screen in pictures such as 'Kiss Me Kate,' 'Easter Parade,' and 'On the Town,' and who danced her way around the world in productions such as 'Mame,' 'Hello Dolly,' and 'Sugar Babies.' She embodied resilience by persevering through enormous challenges, and she always gave the best of her authentic self to her audiences. I am excited to share her story."

The creative team includes Michael Weber (director), Tammy Mader (choreographer), and Linda Madonia (music director).

Kayla Boye (Writer/Actor) returns to 59E59 Theaters with "Shake It Away: The Ann Miller Story" following 2023's sold-out production of "Call Me Elizabeth," a critically acclaimed show about the life of Elizabeth Taylor which continues to tour internationally following its sold-out run at the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Credits: Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Drury Lane Theatre, Fireside Theatre, Capital City Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre, Mercury Theater Chicago, Music Theater Works, BrightSide Theatre, Citadel Theatre, Bigfork Summer Playhouse, The Huron Playhouse, The Youngstown Playhouse, La Femme Theatre Productions, and City Lit Theater (Winnie in Samuel Beckett's "Happy Days"). Awards: Best Choreography, Chicago Musical Theatre Festival ("Wonder Women: The Musical"). Her work has been awarded grants from Illinois Arts Council and the Arts Midwest Touring Fund. Learn more: shakeitawayplay.com

Michael Weber (Director) is a nationally recognized, award-winning director, producer, actor and educator. He currently serves as the Resident Director of the Chicago company of "Titanique" produced by Porchlight Music Theatre, where he serves as Artistic Director. He recently directed the Off-Broadway and European premieres of "Call Me Elizabeth." Porchlight productions that he directed include "Anything Goes," "Cabaret," "Gypsy," "End of the Rainbow," "Sweeney Todd," "Pal Joey," "Assassins," and "Side Show," as well as "Grand Hotel" at Drury Lane Theatre Water Tower Place and "She Loves Me" at Theatre at the Center, which were each nominated for the Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Production. Directing credits include "Living the History-125 Years of The Auditorium Theatre" starring Patti LuPone and John Mahoney, "Fifth of July" and "Talley's Folly" at Oak Park Festival Theatre, "Beauty and the Beast" at Marriott Theatre, and Cirque du Symphony at Sears Center Arena featuring stars of Cirque du Soleil with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra. The recipient of two Joseph Jefferson Awards, Weber's regional acting credits include "The Merry Widow" (starring Renée Fleming) at Lyric Opera, "Annie Get Your Gun" and "Gypsy" (both starring Patti LuPone) at Ravinia Festival, "The Winter's Tale" and "Henry V" at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, "Around the World in 80 Days" at Cleveland Playhouse, Disney's "My Son Pinocchio" at First Stage Milwaukee, "It Had To Be You" (starring Cindy Williams and Eddie Mekka) at Little Theatre on the Square, "Angel Street" at First Folio Shakespeare, and "The Gifts of the Magi" at Indiana Repertory. He is author of the play, "WAR of the WELLeS" (about Orson Welles' infamous radio broadcast). michaelweberonline.com

Tammy Mader (Choreographer) is a musical theatre performer, director, choreographer and educator. She's choreographed over 30 productions in the Chicagoland area as well as regional theatre productions, and commercial and video projects. Currently, she is an Associate Teaching Professor of Musical Theater at Roosevelt University's Chicago College of Performing Arts, and Program Director of their one-of-a-kind Musical Theatre Dance Concentration BFA. Tammy is a proud member of SDC, the union of Stage Directors and Choreographers.

Linda Madonia (Music Director) is currently the Music Supervisor and Associate Conductor on "Titanique" for Porchlight Music Theatre where she has previously worked on "Anything Goes," "Cabaret," and "A Chorus Line." Other projects include "Guys and Dolls," "Legally Blonde," "Shrek," "Mamma Mia," and "Camelot" at Music Theater Works; and "Jersey Boys," "Rock of Ages," and "Sister Act" at Mercury Theater Chicago. Linda is the vocal coach for the Master's Degree program in Music Theatre Pedagogy at Carthage College and owns American Eagle Productions, which has been at the forefront of Theatre Education in the Chicago area for the past 35 years.

