SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Added to The Public's Spring Season

MART Foundation’s production of SEAGULL: TRUE STORY, written by Eli Rarey and created and directed by Alexander Molochnikov, has been added to The Public’s 2025-2026 season. Following sold-out runs at La MaMa and London’s Marylebone Theatre, the production begins performances in The Public’s LuEsther Hall with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Sunday, March 22 and officially opens on Monday, March 30. SEAGULL: TRUE STORY will run through Sunday, April 26.

Written by Eli Rarey and created and directed by Alexander Molochnikov, an internationally acclaimed director from the Moscow Art Theatre, SEAGULL: TRUE STORY fuses autobiographical drama and biting political satire with classic Chekhovian themes. This politically charged retelling of Molochnikov’s attempt to stage Chekhov’s The Seagull unfolds as a whirlwind of comedic mayhem, artistic rebellion, and deeply personal reflection on displacement, censorship, and the pursuit of creative freedom. Featuring an extraordinary ensemble of International Artists, SEAGULL: TRUE STORY offers a provocative and poignant exploration of artistic survival, resistance to censorship, and the transformative power of live theater.

MART Foundation Executive Producer Sofia Kapkov shares, “SEAGULL: TRUE STORY is a play about empathy, betrayal, and the choices that shape our lives long after we make them. There is no better home for it than The Public Theater—a place where human truth, community, and bold voices come together on stage.”

Public Theater Partner and Supporter Plus tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, December 3 and Supporter tickets on Friday, December 5. Full-price single tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, December 17.