SCHMALTZY & PRINCIE DAIRY OF A NOT-SO-GREAT DADDY'S GIRL Opens Off-Broadway in November

The production opens at United Solo Festival 2022.

Oct. 11, 2022  
SCHMALTZY & PRINCIE DAIRY OF A NOT-SO-GREAT DADDY'S GIRL Opens Off-Broadway in November

MaryLee has never been able to wholeheartedly commit to, or finish, well... anything. Even with her daddy's undying support. MaryLee's dad, 'Schmaltzy' has been her best friend her entire life, always there for her. Her mother, not so much.

Now in her fifties, with a Sundance screenwriting competition deadline looming that could be a life-changer, she clings to Anaïs Nin's words, "And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom." MaryLee has less than three days to "blossom", for however much a post-menopausal woman can blossom, she needs to overcome her fears, stop dreaming and start doing-and it all begins with this script. But it's called a deadline for a reason....some people are going to have to go.

MaryLee Herrmann began performing in theatre in her hometown of Wyoming, Ohio then evolved into film and television. MaryLee is an award-winning filmmaker having directed short films that have screened at film festivals throughout the U.S. including The Necklace (starring Kimberlin Brown of The Young and the Restless) and Ashley Waits. With Schmaltzy & Princie MaryLee is excited to return to her roots as a performer. In addition to acting she is a freelance writer with a focus on women and aging, technologies and services designed to enhance the quality of senior living.


Off Broadway Premiere of Schmaltzy & Princie: Diary of a Not-So-Great Daddy's Girl is written & performed by MaryLee Herrmann, directed & developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson and opens at United Solo Festival 2022 with one performance at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, New York NY 10036 on Wednesday, November 2nd at 7:00PM. Running time is 75 minutes.


